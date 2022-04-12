Batherson (illness) will be a game-time call versus Detroit on Tuesday.
Batherson was just five games back from a long-term ankle injury before being sidelined with a non-COVID illness. In those five contests, the 23-year-old winger racked up one goal and three assists, including a pair of power-play points, and should be in line for a top-six role when he's fit to play.
