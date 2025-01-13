Batherson recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Batherson has a goal and an assist over his last two contests following a four-game point drought. He set up a Josh Norris tally in the second period of Sunday's victory. Batherson continues to add strong offense with a physical edge, earning 38 points, 90 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-3 rating through 42 outings this season in a top-six role.