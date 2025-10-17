Batherson logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Batherson missed the first three games of the season due to an upper-body injury. He's taken on a second-line role since his return and is also on the first power-play unit. The 27-year-old played both halves of a back-to-back, so there's no reason to be concerned about his injury lingering at this point. He should settle in as a productive power winger capable of 60-plus points, 200 shots and 100 hits if he can stay healthy throughout the rest of the campaign.