The Senators recalled Batherson from AHL Belleville on Saturday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Batherson made the Opening Night roster and played two games before being shipped to bus league. The 21-year-old has lit up the minor-league ranks, as he's generated 13 goals and 41 points over 33 contests. With Anthony Duclair (undisclosed) a game-time decision, Batherson could crack the lineup Saturday versus the Lightning.