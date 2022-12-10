Batherson provided a goal and an assist in Ottawa's 3-2 win against Nashville on Saturday.
Batherson extended his point streak to four games. He's up to seven goals and 23 points in 27 contests this season. His scoring pace is roughly in line with what he did in 2021-22 and it wouldn't be surprising to see the 24-year-old continue to make regular offensive contributions.
