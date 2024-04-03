Batherson picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Wild

Batherson got Ottawa on the board 7:43 into the second period, beating Marc-Andre Fleury on a power play, before adding an assist on Jakob Chychrun's marker early in the third, also on the man advantage. The 25-year-old Bathereson's been on a nice run recently, tallying four goals and 12 points in his last 10 contests. He's up to 27 goals and 60 points through 74 games, two shy of his career high set last season.