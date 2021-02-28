Batherson scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

The Sens were never really in this game, falling behind 3-0 before 12 minutes were gone in the first period, but Batherson was able to provide a bit of a spark. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games with the performance, and on the season he has a solid seven goals and 15 points through 23 contests.