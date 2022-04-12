Batherson (illness) is in Tuesday's lineup against Detroit, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Batherson is set to return from a three-game absence Tuesday. The 23-year-old has tallied 14 goals and 38 points through 36 games this season. Just before his illness, he scored four points over a five-game span.
