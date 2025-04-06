Batherson recorded a power-play goal on four shots, six hits, two takeaways, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating Saturday in a 3-0 win over Florida.

Batherson potted his 11th power-play goal of the season to stretch Ottawa's lead to 2-0 late in the first period. The right-shot winger had been held off the scoresheet in three straight outings prior to Saturday, which followed up a four-game point streak. Through 76 appearances in 2024-25, Batherson sits second on the team in scoring with 22 markers and 60 points. He needs just three assists to set a new career high, though he's unlikely to surpass his high-water mark of 28 goals, which he set last season. Ottawa has six games remaining on its schedule.