Batherson scored the game-winning goal in Ottawa's 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Monday.

With the Senators trying to stay relevant in the battle for a wild-card spot, Batherson has done well lately, collecting two goals and three points over his last four contests. His latest two markers have come on the power play, bringing him up to 26 points with the man advantage this season, compared to 14 in 2021-22. Thanks to that increased power-play success, he has set new career highs in goals and points with 21 and 55, respectively, through 70 appearances.