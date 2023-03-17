Batherson scored his 20th of the season Thursday in a 5-4 loss to Colorado.
Batherson snapped an eight game goalless streak as he managed three shots on goals as well as three hits in 21:13 of action. Batherson has 54 points in 68 games, including 13 goals and 12 assists on the power play.
