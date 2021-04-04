Batherson scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over Montreal. He also had four hits.

Batherson sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 2:55 left in the third period. He had picked up an assist earlier in the game on Brady Tkachuk's power-play goal in the opening minute of the first period. The 22-year-old Batherson is tied for the team lead in both points (23) and goals (12) after 38 games.