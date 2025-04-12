Now Playing

Batherson notched a goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

The 26-year-old found the twine midway through the second period when he deflected a shot that went past Sam Montembault to score his 23rd goal of the season. The goal also extended Batherson's point streak to four games, a run that has allowed him to reach the 60-point mark for the third consecutive campaign.

