Batherson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over Calgary.
Batherson opened the scoring 7:45 into the first period, knocking home a rebound to finish off a 3-on-2 rush. The 22-year-old is in the midst of the best run of his young NHL career, finding the back of the net in four consecutive games while amassing six points during that stretch. Already with career highs in points (13) and goals (six) after 22 games, Batherson appears to be establishing himself as a reliable scoring option for the Senators.
