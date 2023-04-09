Batherson scored in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.
Batherson opened the scoring and stretched his point streak to three games with the even-strength tally. The 24-year-old continues to take huge leaps forward offensively year over year, and his gaudy shot total (247) with two games remaining illustrates the high level of confidence that Batherson is bringing to the ice these days. He's up to 22 goals, 39 assists and 28 power-play points on the season -- all career highs.
