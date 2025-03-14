Batherson scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

The 26-year-old winger snapped a 10-game goal drought when he fired home a power-play tally in the first period, and Batherson then recorded his first multi-goal performance since Dec. 11 when he got gifted one in the second period -- the puck took a funny bounce off the end boards after a Thomas Chabot shot sailed wide, and Joonas Korpisalo was caught looking the wrong way when it fell right on Batherson's stick. Despite the recent lack of success at finding the back of the net, Batherson has stayed productive overall, and in 14 appearances since the beginning of February he's collected four goals and 13 points.