Batherson scored two power-play goals in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

The 27-year-old winger is suddenly clicking on the power play, and his last four points (three goals and a helper) have all come with the man advantage -- a heater that has snapped a 16-game drought without a PP point. Since the beginning of November, Batherson has racked up eight goals and 13 points in 17 games with 14 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-2 rating.