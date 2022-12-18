Batherson scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
He potted Ottawa's first and third goals of the afternoon, with the latter being the second of three Senators power-play tallies. Batherson's current point streak stands at seven games, a stretch in which the 24-year-old has piled up five goals and 11 points.
More News
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Extends power-play aid•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Gets two points Saturday•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Nabs assist in overtime loss•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Scores in loss•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Dishes two assists•