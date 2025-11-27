Batherson scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Batherson has three goals and two assists over his last seven contests. He's gone more toward consistency lately compared to the explosive offense he posted at the end of October. For the season, the power winger has accumulated eight goals, 21 points, 41 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-7 rating through 20 appearances.