Batherson produced an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Batherson set up the second of Shane Pinto's goal in this contest. The 26-year-old Batherson has contributed four goals and six assists over 10 outings in December as a steady part of the Senators' top six. The winger is up to 34 points, 76 shots, 52 hits and a minus-1 rating over 33 games this season.