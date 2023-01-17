Batherson produced an assist in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Batherson snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. The winger helped out on Tim Stutzle's second-period tally, which was all the Senators could put past Jordan Binnington. Batherson is up to 13 tallies, 25 helpers, 132 shots on net, 73 hits and a minus-29 rating through 43 contests, a slightly slower pace than the one that yielded 44 points in 46 outings last season.