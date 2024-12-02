Batherson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Batherson has two goals and seven assists during his seven-game point streak. He's earned five power-play points over his last five contests as well, providing a little extra boost on offense. The winger has been effective in a top-six role this season with 25 points, 52 shots, 45 hits and a minus-3 rating across 24 appearances. Batherson's a safe fantasy play as long as he keeps operating above a point-per-game pace with lofty totals in shots and hits.