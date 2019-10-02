As expected, Batherson has secured a spot on the Senators' 23-man roster.

Batherson is expected to be one of the lone bright spots for Ottawa this season. The 21-year-old American was highly productive in the AHL last season, racking up 22 goals and 62 points in 59 appearances, and is expected to fill a middle-six role while seeing time on the No. 1 power-play unit with the big club this campaign. The 2017 fourth-round pick is definitely worth a flier in redraft leagues and a must-own commodity in dynasty formats.