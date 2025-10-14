Batherson (upper body) will make his 2025-26 debut in Buffalo on Wednesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Batherson was injured during training camp, which forced him to miss the first three games of the year. The right-shot winger will slot back into a top-six role, though it remains to be seen if he'll skate with the first or second power-play unit. The 27-year-old Batherson appeared in all 82 regular-season games in 2024-25 for the third consecutive year, setting a new high-water mark with 68 points (26 goals, 42 assists), and his offensive output has increased in every campaign of his NHL career.