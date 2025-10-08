Batherson (upper body) plans to join the Senators for Wednesday's morning skate, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Although Batherson was put on injured reserve Monday due to an injury he suffered Sept. 23, there's still a chance he'll end up playing in Ottawa's season opener against Tampa Bay on Thursday. Batherson had 26 goals and 68 points in 82 regular-season appearances with the Senators in 2024-25.