Batherson notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Batherson stole the puck from Miro Heiskanen and fed Derick Brassard for the Senators' first goal. Over the last seven games, Batherson has a goal and six helpers as he plays more of a setup role. The 24-year-old winger has continued to be productive on offense this season with six tallies, 15 helpers, 76 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-18 rating through 26 contests. Obviously, the plus-minus is a big anchor on an otherwise solid stat line, and there's little chance he slips out of a top-six role.