Batherson scored three goals on five shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Batherson scored twice on the power play in the first period, with the first of those goals being the 100th of his career. The 26-year-old completed his natural hat trick midway through the second period and then set up a Brady Tkachuk power-play marker in the third. This is Batherson's best game of the season to date, and it snapped a six-game goal drought, though he had six helpers in that span. The winger is up to 12 tallies, 32 points (16 on the power play), 64 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-1 rating over 28 appearances.