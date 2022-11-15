Batherson scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Batherson has contributed a point in three of his last four contests. He's up to five goals and 14 points in 15 games this season. He's one of the Senators' core forwards, averaging over 18:00 of ice time, including around 3:30 on the power play. As long as he's in that role, he should continue to put up significant offensive numbers.