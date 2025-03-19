Batherson scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.
Batherson has three goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. The 26-year-old winger has had instant chemistry with Dylan Cozens and David Perron as the Senators' second line following the trade deadline. Batherson is up to 55 points (25 on the power play), 143 shots on net, 113 hits and a minus-9 rating across 67 appearances. A third straight 60-point campaign is within reach.
More News
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Two helpers in Chicago•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Seven points in last eight games•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Helps out on power play•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Strong season continues•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Three-point performance in win•