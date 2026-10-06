Batherson scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Batherson's tally early in the second period stretched the Senators' lead to 3-1. The 28-year-old winger has a goal, four shots and five hits over two contests this season. He's in his usual top-six role with a spot on the top power-play unit, so expect Batherson's production to remain steady this year. He had career highs in goals (33) and points (71) over 79 regular-season outings in 2025-26 while also topping the 100-hit mark for the fourth time in eight years.