Batherson scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Batherson scored for the fourth time over his last three appearances, as he notched a natural hat trick in the 5-1 win over the Ducks on Dec. 11, and he's cracked the scoresheet for the fifth time in seven December contests. He's recorded nine points (four goals, five helpers) in that stretch. The 26-year-old might not be one of the Senators' most consistent players, but he's trending in the right direction and should continue to find ample opportunities to produce due to his role on the first line and the first power-play unit.