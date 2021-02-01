Batherson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four PIM in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Oilers.

Consider this a neutral performance from Batherson -- he scored his first goal, but one of his minor penalties led to an Oilers goal as well. The 22-year-old Batherson is up to five points, 25 shots on goal and 16 hits with a minus-6 rating in nine outings. The physicality and a role in the top-six could make the Indiana native a viable option in deeper fantasy formats.