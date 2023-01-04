Batherson scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Batherson saw his 13-game point streak end Sunday, but he got back on the scoresheet Tuesday with a power-play goal in the second period. The 24-year-old winger has been on a tear since the beginning of December, tallying eight goals and 11 assists in his last 16 games. Batherson is well on-pace to set a new career best with 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) through 38 games.