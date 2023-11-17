Batherson recorded a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over Detroit.
Batherson now has multi-point efforts in back-to-back games and has generated at least a point in eight of his last 11 outings. During that stretch, the 25-year-old winger has garnered a total of 10 points, including four with the man advantage where he is averaging 3:53 of ice time per game.
