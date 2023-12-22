Batherson scored a goal on six shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Batherson was the only Senator with multiple points in the contest. He's put together a steady December with five goals and eight assists over 11 games. The winger is up to 11 tallies, 25 points, 74 shots on net, 29 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 28 appearances this season. Batherson continues to play well in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit, where he's earned seven of his points.