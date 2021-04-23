Batherson scored a goal on two shots and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Batherson helped out on a Tim Stutzle goal before scoring one of his own to spot the Senators a 2-0 lead in the first period. The 22-year-old Batherson is up to 16 tallies, 30 points, 98 shots on net, 81 hits and a minus-15 rating through 47 contests. He's entrenched himself as a top-six winger for the Senators in his third NHL campaign.