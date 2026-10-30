Batherson scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Kings.

One of the helpers came on the power play. Batherson has five goals and six helpers during his six-game point streak. He's been a steady contributor on offense this season with eight goals, eight assists, 32 shots on net, 28 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 14 appearances. Batherson's shooting 25.0 percent this year, even higher than his career-best 19.8 percent in 2025-26. While he's often shown the ability to be efficient, he'll likely fade from his current scoring pace as 2026-27 progresses.