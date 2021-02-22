Batherson scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Montreal.

Batherson got the Senators on the board midway through the period, working himself in tight with a toe drag before putting one off and over Montreal netminder Jake Allen. He also drew the primary assist on Brady Tkachuk's overtime winner. Batherson has lit the lamp in back-to-back games and in three of his last four. The 22-year-old has four goals and six assists through 20 contests in 2020-21.