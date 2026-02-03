Batherson supplied two assists, put two shots on net and dished out three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Batherson came through for the Senators when it mattered the most Monday, as he recorded the primary helper on Tim Stutzle's goal before later chipping in on Claude Giroux's game-winning tally. Following Monday's pair of apples, Batherson is up to 29 assists, 48 points, 108 shots on net and 76 hits across 52 games this season. The 27-year-old winger has recorded at least one assist in each of his last three games and has nine points, 19 shots on net and 18 hits over his last 12 appearances. Batherson has been a steady source of two-way production for Ottawa all season and remains a high-level fantasy option in category leagues for the remainder of the year while he looks to surpass 70 points for the first time in his eight-year NHL career.