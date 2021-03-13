Batherson recorded a power-play assist, two hits, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Batherson had the secondary helper on Brady Tkachuk's second-period marker. The 22-year-old Batherson entered Friday on a four-game point skid after he racked up 11 points during a seven-game streak. He's been a little hot and cold lately, but he's got 19 points (nine on the power play), 65 shots on goal and 47 hits through 30 appearances.