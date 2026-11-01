Batherson scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Batherson broke a 1-1 tie early in the second period with his ninth goal of the season while extending his point streak to seven games. The winger has accumulated six goals and six assists during that stretch, establishing himself as one of Ottawa's most productive offensive contributors alongside star center Tim Stutzle. His combination of consistent scoring, shot generation and prominent offensive responsibilities makes him a valuable fantasy option across standard formats. However, he might be due for some regression, as he's also sporting an unsustainable 31.6 shot percentage during the ongoing seven-game point streak.