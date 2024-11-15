Batherson scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Batherson extended his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists) with the second-period tally. The winger has earned three of his points in that span with the man advantage, and he now has seven power-play points on the year. The 26-year is up to seven goals, nine helpers, 38 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-1 rating across 16 appearances in a top-six role.
More News
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Strikes on power play in loss•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Takes point streak to four games•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Keeps streak alive•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Opens scoring in shutout win•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Second three-point game this week•