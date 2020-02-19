Batherson posted a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Batherson lit the lamp in the first period to give the team a lead, and he added an insurance helper on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's power-play goal in the third frame. The 2017 fourth-round pick has adjusted well to the NHL ranks, as he's registered 10 points through 21 games this year. It appears he's earned a full-time gig with the big club, too, as he's played in 18 straight games.