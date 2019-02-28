Senators' Drake Batherson: Promoted from minors
Batherson was called up from AHL Belleville on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
With Rudolfs Balcers (illness) under the weather, Batherson figures to slot into the lineup against Edmonton on Thursday. In his previous stints with Ottawa, the 20-year-old racked up eight points, 18 shots and 16 hits in 19 outings. Heading down the stretch, the organization may want to give Batherson a longer look in order to evaluate the winger's spot in its rebuild.
More News
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Sent to AHL•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Promoted to NHL•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Bound for AHL•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Thriving alongside Duchene•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Excelling at top level•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Scores power-play goal in NHL debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...