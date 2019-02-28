Batherson was called up from AHL Belleville on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

With Rudolfs Balcers (illness) under the weather, Batherson figures to slot into the lineup against Edmonton on Thursday. In his previous stints with Ottawa, the 20-year-old racked up eight points, 18 shots and 16 hits in 19 outings. Heading down the stretch, the organization may want to give Batherson a longer look in order to evaluate the winger's spot in its rebuild.