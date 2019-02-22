Batherson was called up from AHL Belleville on Friday, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports.

Batherson and Logan Brown were summoned from the team's top developmental affiliate since the Senators are likely to sell off a couple of big-name assets ahead of the trade deadline. Nabbed by the Senators in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2017 draft, Batherson received a call-up in mid-November and ended up producing three goals and five assists through his first 17 NHL games. Depending on how the trades shake out, Batherson could an option to stick with the parent club for the remainder of the season since this team has virtually no chance of making the playoffs.