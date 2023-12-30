Batherson collected a goal in a 6-2 loss to New Jersey on Friday.

Batherson extended his scoring streak to four games, giving him four tallies and six points over that span. He's been a steady offensive contributor for a while too -- dating back to Oct. 18, the 25-year-old hasn't been held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests. That consistency has pushed Batherson up to 14 goals and 29 points through 31 appearances in 2023-24.