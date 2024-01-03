Batherson notched an assist and three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Batherson's four-game point streak ended Sunday versus the Sabres, but he didn't stay quiet for long. The 25-year-old winger has 18 points over 16 contests since the start of December. For the season, he's produced 14 goals, 16 assists, 87 shots, 37 hits, 28 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 33 appearances as a fixture in the Senators' top six.