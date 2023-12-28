Batherson scored twice Wednesday in a 4-2 win over Toronto.

Batherson knotted the game 2-2 in the second period when he stuffed in a rebound. He scored his second of the night, which stood as the winner, early in the third when he banked a shot off Martin Jones' back from behind the goal line. Batherson's current point streak sits at three games and five points, including three goals. He has 12 shots in those three games. Batherson is on pace for a career year, including 35 goals if he can maintain his current pace. He's an excellent trade target because the Sens have only played 30 games this season. That means they have anywhere between three and six games on hand some of their opponents. It may not seem like much, but Batherson could help give you a much-needed push later in the season.