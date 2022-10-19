Batherson scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Bruins.

His first-period tally gave the Senators an early 3-0 lead, and after the Bruins had stormed back to tie it, Batherson set up goals in the second and third frames to keep Ottawa out front. The 24-year-old winger has a goal and four points through three games, and the Sens' top unit of Batherson, Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk is looking electric to begin the season.