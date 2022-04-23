Batherson registered an assist in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

The Senators have been patient with Batherson, as he spent the bulk of his first two seasons as a pro with AHL Belleville. Fast forward to 2021-22 and we're witnessing a vastly improved player who has produced 15 goals and 26 assists through 42 games at hockey's highest level. Batherson signed a six-year, $29.85 million contract last September, a deal that could be a true bargain for Ottawa given the huge leap that he's taken this season alone.